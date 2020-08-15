Arsenal Trying To Move Ahead In Reguilon Chase

Arsenal F.C. is looking for ways to improve its lineup, and the latest target the club has in mind is Sergio Reguilon.

The Spanish football player is coming off a great season on loan with Sevilla, and several clubs are now eyeing the 23-year-old player. However, the bad news is that another club appears to be the frontrunner in the race for Reguilon.

The Blues are in the lead to secure the services of the left-back, according to Spanish daily sports newspaper AS. And one advantage that Chelsea may have is that the team has qualified for the Champions League. Arsenal, on the other hand, is set for another run at the Europa League next season.

Aside from that, Chelsea is believed to have more spending power compared to Arsenal. The club has already spent big, taking in Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

The same financial flexibility is something Mikel Arteta does not have right now. To take in high-priced players, Arsenal would need to unload some of its current squad to raise funds.

The interest in Reguilon is understandable considering he may have nothing to go back to at Real Madrid. He is unlikely to have a place in the rotation of Zinedine Zidane, who is expected to stick to Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.

Sevilla would love to keep him, but the interest from England may prevent that from happening. In addition, Real is seeking roughly $30 million for Reguilon which could be too much to cover for Los Nervionenses, ChelseaFC.com reported.

Lampard is determined to take in a left-back, with Ben Chilwell singled out as another option. However, the fact that Chilwell will cost them roughly $104 million may force the Blues to prioritize Reguilon for budget-related reasons.

For Arsenal, there is a chance they can pull the rug from under Chelsea. One thing that could work to their advantage is that Reguilon’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, holds good ties with the Arsenal hierarchy. Among the clients he is handling who are currently with the Gunners are David Luiz and Cedric Soares.

Aside from Arsenal, Chelsea needs to also factor in Napoli as another club pursuing the Spanish football player. A better picture of which club will win the race for his services should be revealed in the coming weeks.