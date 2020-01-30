Arsenal urged to take £40m transfer ‘gamble’ on Brighton’s Lewis Dunk

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a defender before Friday’s January transfer deadline

Arsenal have been urged to take a £40m “gamble” on Brighton ace Lewis Dunk.

A new defender is on the agenda at the Emirates Stadium to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s options at the back.

Flamengo’s Pablo Mari is the top target but the two clubs are squabbling over the terms of a transfer. Shakhtar Donetsk rising star Mykola Matviyenko is an alternative target.

Gunners legend Ray Parlour, however, wants to see Dunk lured from Brighton.

“If I really had to go and buy one, whether you’ve got the money to do it or not, I’d take a gamble on a player like Lewis Dunk,” Parlour told talkSPORT .

“£30m, £40m, would Brighton take that? I don’t know.

“I like the way he plays, he’s a proper centre-back. That’s what you need sometimes.

“Sol Campbell was a proper centre-back when I played, he’d stop you scoring, and that’s what you want from your centre-half.

“He doesn’t have to be great on the ball at times. We’re talking about different players [in quality].

“Sol was one of the best centre halves around at that time.

“But someone like Lewis Dunk, who’s probably a little bit unlucky not to be in more England squads, I’m sure Brighton fans don’t want to be losing a player like that.”

Arsenal lost Shkodran Mustafi to injury in Monday evening’s FA Cup win over Bournemouth which could press them into action before Friday’s deadline.

When asked about potential arrivals, Arteta said: “We are in the market.

“The club is trying to facilitate us one or two bodies if we can with the resources we have in this window. But I don’t know, whenever we have something to say we’ll confirm with you.”