Arsenal’s Bernd Leno fires warning to Champions League rivals after West Ham win

Bernd Leno’s man of the match display in victory over West Ham has given Arsenal’s Champions League hopes a boost as they aim to hunt down the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has warned rivals Arsenal are still alive and kicking in their bid to secure a return to Champions League football.

Leno put in a man of the match display as Alexandre Lacazette’s second half strike gave his side an invaluable 1-0 win over West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

The result briefly moved them within five points of fifth place, although Chelsea extended the gap back to eight points with victory over Everton on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were not at their best against their London rivals – but Leno believes the manner of their win should serve as a warning to their fellow European contenders.

Following the win over West Ham, Leno said: “It was not our best game but you can see this team is alive and has a good mentality.

“You have these type of days when you don’t play your best game but the result is the most important thing.

“We are happy about our mentality but the manager also said that not everything was perfect.

“We have to work on many things and improve many things. Now we focus on Wednesday against City and not what is in May at the end of the season.”

Arsenal’s hopes of returning to the top table of European football now rest on a late Premier League push after their shock elimination from the Europa League against Olympiacos.

“First of all, nobody could sleep very well after that disappointing night,” said Leno. “But as a football player you have to look forward.

“Sometimes it’s very difficult. It was very difficult losing to Olympiakos. We are out of this competition, we have to finish with the Europa League.

“This was the mindset from the manager. When it comes to the Champions League, I think it’s all about us, if it will be realistic or not. There is still a gap.

“But we have enough opportunities to reduce this gap and go to the Champions League place.

“Or maybe the fifth is enough, I don’t know, it depends on Man City. But yes, I think it’s all in our hands.”