Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has chance to prove managerial credentials in Europa League

Arsenal landed an encouraging blow against Olympiakos in the Europa League after leaving Greece with a 1-0 lead

Mikel Arteta can prove his doubters wrong by winning the Europa League in his first season in charge.

Arsenal are one of the favourites to win the tournament after strong showings in the previous two seasons.

Arsene Wenger took the Gunners to the semi-finals before being beaten by eventual winners Atletico Madrid.

The year after, with Unai Emery in charge, Arsenal made it to the final.

However, they were beaten with ease in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

But the north London side can go one better and win the competition with Arteta at the helm.

And they have taken a big step towards that goal after beating Olympiakos 1-0 in Greece.

The Athens outfit is a tough place to go in Europe but Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal has given them the advantage.

Arteta was over the moon with the result, saying: “It’s a really good result.

“First of all to win away in Europe but to come to a ground like this and win, credit to the lads.”

There are some fierce competitors in this year’s tournament.

Manchester United, Inter Milan and Sevilla are some of the other big hitters left.

But if Arsenal go all the way, it will prove Arteta can take the club to the next level.

However, the future is bright for the Spaniard as he starts his managerial career.

Not winning the Europa League would not be the end of the world as he continues to stamp his influence on the Gunners.

He only arrived in December but joins with the added bonus of knowing Pep Guardiola’s playbook after joining from Manchester City’s coaching staff.

Winning the Europa League also has its own benefit of Champions League participation the following season.

With Arsenal 10th in the Premier League, that might be the most viable route of making it to next year’s prestigious competition.