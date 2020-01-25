Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang boost as Barcelona abandon transfer plot

Barcelona have dropped their interest in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in favour of Valencia hotshot Rodrigo Moreno

Nou Camp bosses were reportedly planning a loan swoop for the 30-year-old striker after Luis Suarez was ruled out for the next four months with a knee problem.

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien recently added fuel to the fire when he admitted the club were on the hunt for additional firepower.

“It’s true we’re speaking about it,” he said. “But we still have to move things on a little bit.”

He added: “Everything else has to be studied exhaustively, then we will see what the most convenient [option]is.

“It’s an issue I still can’t answer and I am not going to do so. I have spoken about some thing with the club, but nothing in concrete.

“They’re internal issues and it’s preferable for me if you don’t ask me, because I am not going to say anything, so let’s not waste time.”

Aubameyang will not be the man to replace Suarez until the end of the season, however.

According to El Desmarque, Barcelona have dropped their interest in the Arsenal hitman because of his age and the fact he will need time to adapt to La Liga.

As a result, Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno has leapt to the top of their wish list.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta appeared relaxed about Aubameyang’s future when asked about his leading striker at a press conference on Friday.

Arteta said: “As far as I know, I think a week ago, we were discussing that he said he was so happy, that he didn’t agree with the things that were being written in the media, that he has his future here.

“I’m so happy with that so that’s where I’m standing at the moment.”

The prospect of losing Aubameyang, who has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances this term, would be a bitter blow for Arsenal so Barcelona’s decision is, undoubtedly, good news for the Gunners.

Arteta’s men will need the Gabonese forward at his best when he returns from suspension because they are 10 points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.