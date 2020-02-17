Arsenal’s summer transfer budget will disappoint fans with sales expected

Arsenal’s attacking duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are two of the most loved characters at the Emirates, but they could be set to leave the club

Arsenal are reportedly set to lose star attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this summer without finding a suitable replacement.

That’s according to the Mirror, who report that it could be a miserable off season at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang will have just one year left to run on his contract come the end of the season, and the Gunners may look to cash in on the club captain instead of letting him leave for nothing.

Meanwhile, strike partner Lacazette could also be heading out of the exit door as it is claimed he wants to play Champions League football, an option that doesn’t appear to be on at Arsenal for next season.

Gunners chiefs are thought to see that double sale as a better option than selling goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is reportedly attracting a lot of interest.

Head of football Raul Sanllehi spoke cryptically about Arsenal’s plans for the summer transfer window this week.

“That’s when you plan the season ahead [in the summer transfer window],” the Emirates bigwig said.

“Last summer we did an incredible effort where we were very grateful for the support we got from our ownership to really go one step further and make, as I said, a real investment to increase our expectations for the season.

“The winter window is much more tactical. Now we’re going to have conversations between [technical director]Edu and Mikel to see what things we can do or what we should do.

“But again, the strategical window and the one that Edu and his team are always working for in the longer term is the summer window.”

The Mirror also claims that Arsenal could lose young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as they look to cash in on an exciting talent.

The Frenchman’s comments this week do not suggest that he is looking to leave the club though, claiming he has solidified his place in Arteta’s first XI.

“I think that I have a certain status in the team now,” Guendouzi said.

“I have been able to show that I can perform well so I now need to be consistent, always help the team, always give it my best and always play well on the pitch.

“I think I improved and that my level increased a lot this year. I really think that I have hit many milestones and moved up a good few notches.

“I am even better than last season. My objective is to always keep making progress and that is what I will do in the years to come, keep on improving so I can be the best.”