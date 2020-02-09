Arsene Wenger ‘still scarred’ by Arsenal exit – but club bidding to make amends with gesture

Arsenal are considering inviting the legendary manger back to the club in an advisory role to help reunite the club and its fanbase

Arsenal are considering taking Arsene Wenger back at the club in a bid invoke harmony within warring factions of fans and hand new boss Mikel Arteta a boost at the beginning of his reign.

Wenger spent over two decades in charge of the Gunners and oversaw the controversial move from Highbury to the Emirates stadium.

But things went sour towards the end of his time in north London, eventually leading to his ignominious sacking in 2018 which reportedly left him ‘scarred’.

Arteta has made a strong start as he looks to repair the damage done under Unai Emery and Arsenal believe that the return of Wenger would help rather than hinder things.

According to The Mirror , the Arsenal hierarchy are keen to welcome Wenger back to the Emirates and it is understood senior figures at the club have been making inroads to talk him into it.

Wenger, 70, has always said that he will be an Arsenal fan forever but admitted publicly that he has been reluctant to go back.

But Gunners chiefs believe his return would be a coup and they would happily to welcome him back to help garner support among the fans.

The Frenchman currently occupies a role as FIFA’s new head of global football and it remains to be see if he would want to return to help the club.

The north Londoners currently sit 11th in the Premier League and are just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Arteta for his work in changing the attitude and mentality of some of the club’s players.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Wright said he has noticed a significant change in attitude and desire since Arteta took over.

He said: “There has been a change in organisation, closing down, intensity with the guys” the pundit said. “People like [Lucas] Torreira, Xhaka – he’s turned Xhaka right around.

“He’s got something out of [Shkodran] Mustafi – Mustafi played well against Burnley the other day. Things are happening, but it’s going to take its time.”