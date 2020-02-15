Art fans get unique chance to step into the world of Vincent van Gogh

For more than a century, art experts have tried to get inside the mind of Vincent van Gogh.

Now fans of the troubled Dutch painter can at least step into his world.

The Meet Vincent van Gogh exhibition at London’s South Bank lets visitors tour life-size recreations of the inspirations for his most famous works. They include Bedroom In Arles, the subject of three paintings in 1888 and 1889.

Yesterday the artist’s great-great-nephew Willem van Gogh, an ambassador for the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam which put together the interactive exhibition, posed in the room.

Hundreds of letters that Van Gogh, who killed himself aged 37, wrote to his art dealer brother Theo are used to recreate his life ‘in his own words’.

Visitors will also be able to take home a souvenir of the experience – replicas of Van Gogh’s works made using 3D technology will be on sale for £17,500.

The exhibition runs from today until May 21. Adult tickets cost £18.