Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: A national investigation into the death of a young boy will look into local authorities’ safeguarding failures.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: A national investigation into the death of a young boy will look into local government safeguarding failures.

‘We will not stop until we get the answers we need,’ Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi promised.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in Solihull, and a national investigation has been launched to see if local government failures were to blame.

The government has also ordered an urgent inspection of the safeguarding agencies involved in Arthur’s case by police, schools, social services, and probation watchdogs, citing concerns that warning signs were overlooked by local authorities.

The investigation, which will be led by Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, and HM Inspectorate of Probation, will look into where all the agencies tasked with protecting vulnerable children in Solihull can improve, including how they collaborate.

The regulators will look into what can be learned from the death of Arthur, a six-year-old boy tortured and murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin, 32.

Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter for assisting in the murder of his son.

Along with the safeguarding inspection, the National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel will conduct a national review of the case, focusing on “the significance and scale of Arthur’s murder, allowing findings to be disseminated across the country to improve practice and identify the lessons that must be learned.”

“I have taken immediate action and requested a joint inspection by all of the agencies tasked with protecting children in Solihull to consider where improvements are needed, so that we can be confident that we are doing everything in our power to protect other children and prevent such evil crimes,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said.

“Given the gravity of this case, the number of agencies involved, and the potential for its ramifications to be felt across the country, I’ve also asked Annie Hudson, chair of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, to collaborate with Solihull leaders to conduct a single, national review of Arthur’s death to identify where we need to learn from this tragic case.”

“We are committed to protecting children from harm, and we will not hesitate to take swift and decisive action if concerns are raised.”

We won’t stop until we have the answers we require.”

Dame Rachel de Souza, England’s Children’s Commissioner, told the BBC that more needs to be done to support social workers.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: National probe into boy’s death will assess safeguarding failures by local authorities