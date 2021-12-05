Arthur’s stepmother, who tortured him for six years, ‘felt sorry for herself,’ according to a cellmate, and never mentioned the boy she murdered.

Emma Tustin, the “cruel” stepmother of ARTHUR Labinjo-Hughes, never mentioned him and kept her crimes hidden from other inmates, according to a former cellmate.

Tustin, 32, was convicted of murdering her six-year-old stepson and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 29 years yesterday.

His father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter.

The cowardly step-mum told inmates she was in prison because Arthur’s father Hughes “neglected” his son, according to new evidence.

“Emma hadn’t said anything about Arthur dying,” Emma, who shared a cell with Tustin for six weeks at Eastwood Park prison in Glos, told The Sunday Mirror last year.

He was never mentioned by her.”

“She always felt sorry for herself,” she said, adding that Tustin would “laugh and joke” on the phone.

When she returned from a plea hearing upset, I asked, “What’s wrong?”

“‘He didn’t look at me, Tom never looked at me,’ she said.

That was the only time I’d ever seen her upset.”

Elaine claims she only discovered the truth when she discovered Tustin’s case paperwork in their cell, after being recalled to jail for battery and criminal damage.

“We had a fight – it was more about me than her,” she explained.

I became enraged because I’d read that he [Arthur] had 130 bruises, and I questioned how she wouldn’t notice when she bathed him.

“She claimed she used to just hand him a towel.”

“I rang the bell and said I’d be staying there for a long time if the prison officers didn’t get her out.”

Tustin was then transferred to a different cell, but Elaine claimed that when the other inmates found out she had poisoned Arthur with salt, they began to ruin her meal.

“Some of what we did was cruel,” she admitted, “but she was crueler to Arthur, so she deserved it.”

In the months leading up to Tustin’s death, the six-year-old was isolated, poisoned with salt, and starved.

During the trial, the court heard that sick Tustin attempted to overdose and hang herself in order to avoid facing charges for the murder of tragic Arthur.

Her lawyer, Mary Prior QC, said she was a “high suicide risk” who had been “forced to terminate a pregnancy.”

Tustin was pregnant with Hughes’ child when she attacked Arthur, and she had an abortion in custody at the age of 21 weeks.

As he jailed the pair, Mr Justice Mark Walll QC slammed them, saying the case was “without…

