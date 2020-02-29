Article 7 of the reform, which integrates special regimes into the “universal” system, voted by deputies

The National Assembly voted on Saturday, February 29, to apply the pension reform to special plans, and the opposition strongly criticized the place left to orders in the implementation of the reform.

Article 7 of the reform project, which has been subject to some 800 amendments, provides for the integration of special pension schemes (SNCF, RATP, Paris Opera …) into the system “Universal” retirement points. Various speakers regretted Saturday that the government has used an ordinance to regulate the special regime for sailors, deputy Les Républicains (LR) Eric Woerth summarizing: “Too many prescriptions kill prescriptions. ” Orders allow the government to take action in the area of ​​the law without an express vote in Parliament.

The centrist deputy Philippe Vigier, president of the group Liberties and territories, asked the government that a formal presentation of the ordinances be made before the social affairs committee or the special pensions committee, a practice of “Good democracy” for the chosen one. “Whenever Parliament is bypassed, it is weakened, and when it is weakened, it is the people who are” he warned.

A “social open space” for the majority

Socialist MP Laurence Dumont Said “Amazed to see MPs defend the principle of ordinances”, in unison with many of his opposition colleagues. Opposite, deputy La République en Marche (LRM) Jean-René Cazeneuve defended a system with “Many democratic safeguards”, especially with governance.

MP Julien Borowczyk (LRM) defended a “Open social space” introduced by the reform, contrary to the “Backward-looking and negativist society” defended by the left opposition. For La France insoumise (LFI) MP Eric Coquerel, this is nothing less than ” the law of the jungle “. The three left groups – socialist, communist and “rebellious” – castigated a reform “To level everyone down”, asserting in particular that abandon the special regimes “Without having a clear arduousness grid” East “A lure”.

A government amendment has been adopted to extend the scope of the ordinance to the choices of the generations affected by the reform. An amendment of the special committee was also adopted, which allows the maintenance of fixed contribution bases for the seamen’s scheme, and their possible increase, for “Guarantee the current level of pensions”.

