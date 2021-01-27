Artists paint giant mural to honor Kobe Bryant and Gianna in Manila

Artists paint a giant mural on the floor of a basketball court in honor of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 25, 2021. The Tenement Visual Artists group made the mural a day before the 1st anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas of southern California last year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)