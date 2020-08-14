Arturo Vidal Warns Bayern Munich, Says Barcelona Is The Best Team In The World

Arturo Vidal fired an early warning shot to Bayern Munich ahead of Barcelona’s quarter-final clash against the German giants in the Champions League. The veteran midfielder, while having nothing but praises for his former club, said the Reds should be wary of the daunting task on Friday as he claimed that Barca is the best team in the world.

“Bayern are having a spectacular year. They won the Bundesliga and the (German) Cup, but we are Barça and if we do what we have to do, we will pass,” said Vidal in a press interview Thursday as he sounded provoked by Bayern’s alleged statements that tried to disparage the Catalan legacy.

“I’ve heard, but I haven’t paid much attention to (the noise) because I know the people from Bayern, its players, and I believe that the things that are talked about outside (the pitch) isn’t what the players really think,” added the 33-year-old, as transcribed by Clutch Points.

“Clearly they’re very confident, but (Friday), they won’t be playing against teams from the Bundesliga but against Barcelona, the best team in the world.”

The Catalans are uncharacteristically underdogs heading to the crucial showdown and Arturo is aware of it. The Chilean footballer rued the Blagurana’s failure to live up to its billing as a top-tier world football club, more particularly their failed campaign in La Liga this season; but he has maintained his trust on his teammates in pulling off redemption in the UCL.

“Bayern are always favorites, but Barça is the best team in the world,” he continued. “We will see who goes out to take the game [for themselves]more.”

Bayern is pegged at -105 as favorites to win the match according to bet365. The Catalans, meanwhile, are underdogs at +250.

“I get it,” Vidal said on criticisms targeting their recent setbacks. “We are the best team in the world, but we don’t reflect it on the pitch and we lost La Liga. (But) we have Leo, the best players, and we want to show it.”

Vidal said he is unsure whether he’ll get the starting nod against Bayern but he insisted that he fully trusts Quique Setien in making the right moves as Barcelona looks to clinch a second straight semi-finals berth in the Champions League.