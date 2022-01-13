Arugment victim died of a chest wound, according to the coroner.

According to the coroner, the man killed in the arugement died of a chest wound.

A gunshot wound to the chest killed a Shrewsbury Township man, according to the York County coroner.

Just before 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, 57-year-old James A Lynch Sr. was arguing with a 51-year-old man in the area of Wolfe Road and East Forest Avenue in Shrewsbury Township.

According to state police, the number of people killed is at least ten.

According to police, the men knew each other and were both armed with firearms when they were arguing.

According to authorities, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle during the argument, striking Lynch.

According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, Lynch died from a chest injury, according to an autopsy.

She also ruled the death a homicide, but only in the sense of “death at the hands of another.”

Law enforcement and the courts will have to decide whether the shooting was justified, according to Gay.

The other man, who has not been named, was apprehended by police and is cooperating with the investigation.

INFOSURHOY has more information: