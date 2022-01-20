As 100,000 troops prepare to invade Ukraine, Putin plans to encircle Europe with massive war games alongside China and Iran.

Putin plans to conduct naval drills this month in the Atlantic, Arctic, Mediterranean, and Pacific, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to Bild, a massive maneuver has already begun in the Gulf of Oman, south of Iran, and will last until next Saturday.

Over 140 warships and support vessels, 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment, and around 10,000 servicemen will participate in war games with Putin ally Belarus in the coming weeks, according to the defence ministry.

The drills, according to Deputy Russian Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, are being held to “protect national interests” in the oceans and to “protect the interests” of Russia and its ally Belarus.

“The goal of the exercise is to fine-tune the tasks of suppressing and repelling external aggression during a defensive operation, countering terrorism, and protecting the Union State’s (Russian and Belarusian) interests,” he said.

The drills will be conducted in two phases, the first of which will last until February 9.

The announcement came one day before crucial talks in Geneva between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in which tensions over Ukraine are expected to be defused.

Any form of aggression, according to Blinken and Germany’s Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, will have “serious consequences.”

Baerbock stated that Germany and other Western countries would provide “a protective shield” to Ukraine, even if the measures had economic consequences for them.

Moscow test-fired a nuclear-capable Kalibr cruise missile at a land-based target in the Sea of Japan earlier today.

Russia’s fears are growing that it will fall into a Vietnam-style war in Ukraine, where it will face fierce resistance from guerrilla fighters backed by US special forces.

Putin is accused of amassing 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, but the country’s neighbor hopes that any invasion will draw Russian forces into “killing zones” in a long and bloody conflict.

The Russian president could order his forces to launch a “lightning strike” against Ukraine in the hopes of securing a decisive victory.

New evidence of a massive build-up of troops and military hardware on Ukraine’s northern border, within striking distance of the capital Kiev, has emerged today.

After being told that their loved ones could be away from home for nine months, troops’ families expect them to be involved in a long war.

Putin’s forces are now less than 20 miles away from Belarus…

