As 175,000 troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, Vladimir Putin warned of “massive consequences” if Russia invaded.

VLADIMIR Putin has been warned that invading Ukraine will have “massive consequences,” as Russia massed troops on its neighbor’s border.

As fears of a potential invasion in early 2022 grow, US intelligence recently detected 175,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, Moscow claims to have intercepted a US spy plane flying over the Black Sea with its fighter jets.

The G7 group of Western nations, which is meeting in Liverpool, has issued a warning to Russia in light of the rising tensions.

“There should be no doubt in Russia’s mind that any further military aggression against Ukraine will result in massive consequences and a high price,” the group said in a statement.

“We reaffirm our firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as any sovereign state’s right to determine its own destiny.”

Ben Wallace, the UK’s defence secretary, recently stated that the UK was prepared to use force to assist Ukraine in its defense.

Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine and has slammed the G7’s warning.

The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom stated, “Russia has made numerous offers to NATO on ways to reduce tensions.”

“The G7 summit could be an opportunity to talk about them, but all we’ve heard so far are aggressive slogans.”

Kiev has always had the support of its allies, but intervening against Russia risks escalating into a conflict that could escalate into World War 3.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine not join NATO and that the United States cease all military operations in the region.

If Putin invades Ukraine, a US senator has warned that America will use nuclear weapons to “rain destruction” on Russia.

As a result, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, claimed that Joe Biden is pushing his country to the brink of nuclear war.

Ryabkov’s warning comes after Vice President Joe Biden held a high-stakes phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine escalate.

The two-hour call was held in an effort to de-escalate tensions, with US President Donald Trump threatening sanctions over the situation on Russia’s border.

Ukraine was allied with Russia as part of the Soviet Union until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when it declared independence.

Both countries remained closely linked, but Ukraine gradually grew apart, seeking closer ties with the West.

The open conflict was sparked by the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution, when a popular uprising deposed Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Russian government.

Vladimir Putin’s forces retaliated by annexing Crimea from Ukraine, a move that drew widespread condemnation from the West.

When pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine took up arms against the government, the conflict escalated.

