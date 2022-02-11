As 4 inches of rain batters the country this weekend, Brits face travel chaos and their homes could be flooded.

An active jet stream is expected to bring a change in the weather with a series of low pressure systems across the UK this weekend and beyond, according to The Met Office.

Rainstorms are expected to hit England, Wales, and Scotland starting tomorrow.

“A new area of low-pressure, this time moving across England and Wales, arrives on Saturday night and slowly clears to the east on Sunday,” said Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office.

“This will bring wet and windy weather to the UK, particularly Wales, for which we have issued a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for rain.”

“As the system moves away from the UK, another brief, colder, and more settled period will develop Monday night, with one or two wintry showers possible over high ground in Scotland and possibly frost elsewhere.”

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for parts of Wales on Sunday, warning that heavy rain could cause major disruption.

The Yellow alert means that bus and train services may be disrupted, resulting in longer travel times; in addition, road spray and flooding are likely to cause travel delays.

In addition, the downpours may cause flooding in homes and businesses.

The dreadful weather is expected to last well into next week, according to meteorologists.

On Wednesday, the Met Office predicts another “deep low-pressure system.”

“The development of this system will be closely monitored as it brings another wet and windy day with the possibility of National Severe Weather Warnings being issued,” they added.