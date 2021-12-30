As 911 receives’multiple reports,’ a Baltimore ‘explosion shakes Maryland buildings’ and leaves dozens worried.

As 911 receives’multiple reports,’ a Baltimore ‘explosion shakes Maryland buildings,’ scaring dozens of people.

THOUGH THEIR APARTMENT BUILDINGS WERE SHOCKED BY AN EXPLOSION, THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WERE CONCERNED

On Thursday, just before midday, initial reports of a blast in Baltimore, Maryland, were reported.

After a five-story coal silo appeared to collapse, Baltimore firefighters quickly confirmed that there had been an explosion.

They went on to say that a “shockwave” had been felt throughout the city and that residents should avoid the area.

Hazmat, special rescue units, and fireboats were all dispatched to the scene.

Several concerned residents took to social media to report what they believed they had heard.

“Just felt a massive explosion in Baltimore that shook my building!” one person wrote. “I called 911 and they have multiple reports.”

“Did we just have an earthquake or an explosion?” another inquired.

Police have not yet issued a statement regarding the terrifying tremor.

According to someone who claimed to be listening to a police scanner, there was a “big explosioncollapse at a CSX facility,” though this has yet to be confirmed.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.