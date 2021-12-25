Thirteen migrants are killed and others are missing after a boat sinks in the Aegean Sea.

Thirteen migrants are killed and several more are missing after a boat sinks in the Aegean Sea.

A boat sinks in the Aegean Sea, killing 13 migrants and leaving others missing.

62 people were rescued in the third incident in two days, with several others still missing.

THE CITY OF NEW YORK

On Friday, a migrant sailing boat sank off the coast of Paros, Greece, killing thirteen people and leaving several more missing.

A large search and rescue operation is currently underway in the area, with 62 people being rescued from the water.

The boat overturned with about 80 passengers on board, according to initial reports, and one of the passengers dialed the emergency number 112, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Five coast guard vessels, a navy helicopter, and a C-130 plane, as well as nine boats sailing in the area, are all part of the operation.

For the third time in less than two days, a boat carrying migrants has sunk in the Aegean Sea.

11 migrants drowned and 90 were rescued from rocky islets near Antikythera island, which is halfway between Crete and the Peloponnese, according to the coast guard.

On Thursday, another migrant boat capsized off the coast of Folegandros.

Thirteen people were rescued, but 17 are still missing.