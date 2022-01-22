As a colleague clings to life, a rookie NYPD cop is shot dead after being ambushed during a domestic disturbance call.

As a colleague clings to life, a rookie NYPD cop is shot and killed during a domestic disturbance call.

After being ambushed during a domestic disturbance call, an NYPD rookie cop was shot dead last night and another officer was left fighting for his life.

Officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, were shot and killed while responding to an incident involving a mother and son in Harlem, New York City.

The cops were among four NYPD officers who were shot in the line of duty this week.

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend,” the department wrote on Twitter.

“Police Officer Jason Rivera, who was only 22 years old at the time of his death, was killed in the line of duty.

“As his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service andamp; the ultimate sacrifice, we vow to (hashtag)NeverForget Jason.”

At Harlem Hospital, where the badly injured cop was being treated, he spoke to reporters.

“This is an attack on the city of New York,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

It is past time for us to take action to save our city.

With their violence, no one will be able to divide this city.”

After receiving a call from a mother requesting assistance with her son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, police officers, along with a third cop, went to an apartment at 119 West 135th Street at around 6:15 p.m.

Two of the officers walked to the back of the apartment, down a narrow hallway toward a back bedroom, after speaking with the mother.

McNeil then swung the door open and opened fire, striking both officers.

“He opened fire on them without warning,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.

According to police, when McNeil attempted to flee, the third officer opened fire, striking him in the head and arm.

Late Friday, he went in for surgery.

A Glock.45 with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding up to 40 extra rounds was discovered at the scene.

In Baltimore, it had been reported stolen.

We mourn the loss of a hero officer, a son, husband, and friend, tonight.

On tapes of police radio calls, cops can be heard frantically calling for an ambulance or other means of transport for the injured officers.

“It’s crazy out here,” Christopher Espinoza, 29, a Harlem resident, told the New York Post.

“It’s the Wild Wild West out there, especially with cops being shot at.”

Consider what happens to ordinary people.”

“This is terrible for the cops,” said another local, Brian.

It’s terrible… All I want is to live in peace.

“There are far too many firearms on the streets.”

Whatever side you’re on, there’s not enough humanity between us.”

The Harlem shooting happened just a day after an NYPD officer was shot and killed.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.