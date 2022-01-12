Victims tell MPs they are “overwhelmed with shame” as a Commons inquiry into drink and drug spiking gets underway.

Victims of drug and alcohol overdoses tell MPs they feel “overwhelmed shame” as a Commons inquiry begins.

‘The crime could occur in takeaways and cafes, as well as clubs and bars and private parties.

It could be any drink, and it could happen to anyone…

During the first evidence session into a Commons inquiry into the crime, spiking victims told MPs how they felt “overwhelming shame” after being drugged on nights out.

Two people told the Commons Home Affairs Committee that they had not reported the incidents to the police, while a third said she had contacted officers to raise awareness of the “terrifying” experience.

I reported this week that spiking reports to UK police forces have increased by 50% in four years, but only a small percentage of those reports resulted in criminal action.

Hannah Stratton, from Newquay in Cornwall, told MPs that she was drinking a few glasses of wine with two friends in a quiet bar when her drink was spiked.

The 51-year-old said her legs felt like lead and her head was slumped onto the table because she couldn’t stand up.

She described the experience as “degrading,” especially because her friends assisted her into a taxi home, but she felt the driver was judging her because she was inebriated.

“You just feel so disgusted in yourself,” Ms Stratton said during the session.

“And it sounds ridiculous – a lot of people have told me, ‘No, no, no, don’t blame yourself, why are you so disgusted with yourself?’ But you are.

“It takes a long time to realize that I don’t have any self-blame or shouldn’t be blaming myself, but that’s why I didn’t report it,” she says.

“I’m 51 years old,” Ms Stratton said, adding that she had agonized over whether she drank too much.

I’ve never acted like that before, and I’m not going to act like that after a few glasses of wine.”

She claimed that, despite warning her three daughters about the dangers, she had assumed she was “far too old” to be spiked, but that since sharing her story on social media, she had been contacted by people of.

