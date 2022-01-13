As a Communist agent discovered in the heart of Westminster, China’s spy network used’sex and cash to woo UK and US officials.’

As a Communist agent was discovered in the heart of Westminster, China’s spy network was using’sex and cash to woo UK and US officials.’

MI5 has been alerted after Chinese national Christine Lee was accused of attempting to sway Labour MP Barry Gardiner and a number of others.

Lee is accused of “facilitating financial donations to serving and aspiring politicians” after paying £675,586.88 to Mr Gardiner’s office or the Labour Party.

She was “engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament and associated political entities,” according to MI5.

It also comes at a time when the threat of Chinese influence operations and espionage in the West is growing, owing to long-standing tensions with Beijing.

Professor Anthony Glees of the University of Buckingham’s Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies warned that Beijing uses cash and sex to entice unwitting officials in the West.

The revelations about Lee, he said, are a “major wake-up call” for the UK.

According to the professor, Chinese agents want two things from their prey: “information and influence,” and they’ll use anything from money to lavish trips to China to sexual “honey traps” to get it.

“What the Chinese want is two things,” he told Infosurhoy. “First, information, preferably secret if possible, but any information to which those in privileged positions may have access denied to ordinary people.”

“Second, they want power,” Prof Glees continued.

They are aware that we are now much more concerned about President Xi and his ambitions, which are very concerning.

“As a result, anyone who can speak out in support of Xi and China is highly sought after.”

Chinese agents have long been suspected of spreading Communist ideals and stealing secrets from Britain.

Not only politicians could be targeted by the Chinese, but also businesspeople, academics, political aides, staffers, and interns.

Following the Lee revelations, MPs have warned of a Chinese threat.

“Our security services are rightly focused on state threats the UK,” said Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

“It is clear that Beijing’s challenge is growing, and we must protect our democracy from hostile activity.”

“This is the sort of grey zone interference we have come to expect from China,” said Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the defence select committee.

Meanwhile, former Conservative leader Ian Duncan Smith called it a “grave concern” and warned that security in parliament is “too lax.”

