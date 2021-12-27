As a doctor, I initially dismissed Brian as “woo woo,” but his friendship forced me to reconsider many of my beliefs.

As a doctor, I initially dismissed Brian as ‘woo woo,’ but his friendship challenged many of my beliefs.

As the year draws to a close, writers ponder the friendships that have shaped their perspectives on life.

You meet someone and you don’t know why or how, but you click, and they change your life forever.

This is certainly true for me: the majority of my long-term friends have appeared in my life in unexpected ways.

I went through a particularly dark period in my life a few years ago.

I was suffering from postpartum depression and felt lost at work.

As a general practitioner, I see a lot of people go through transitions, but going through one myself felt strange.

My long-time friends knew the old me, and I remember struggling to re-enter that persona.

I’d been through a traumatic birth experience, and I’d learned that trauma changes people.

People are effected by depression.

People are influenced by their experiences with stress.

I had evolved as well.

I looked on the internet for ways to improve myself.

As a doctor, I am a firm believer in science and evidence, but I was willing to try anything to feel better and heal.

I discovered a local event dubbed “Transformation Day.”

My former self rolled her eyes, but I went ahead and made the reservation.

I walked into a room of about 300 people, all of whom were looking for direction and introspection.

I got up to leave when the event started, but then I heard him speak and sat back down.

Brian shared his own personal experiences with neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), a technique that aims to change people’s thoughts and behaviors in order to help them achieve their goals and dreams.

It was new to me, but it piqued my interest.

Later, I attended a course taught by Brian and was both inspired and motivated by his ability to use storytelling to elicit “transformation” and shifts in my mindset.

The part of being a GP that I enjoy the most is being able to identify problems by delving into people’s stories, but I’ve kept the ability to help others see things from a different perspective.

He was one of the most influential people in my life who taught me to be open to the mind’s potential.

As doctors, we research.

