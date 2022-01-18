As a friend asks if he was ‘trying to die,’ Mac Miller felt ‘invincible’ in the months leading up to his death, as he felt ‘invincible.’

In the months leading up to his death, Mac Miller felt ‘invincible,’ and a friend wondered if he was ‘trying to die.’

According to a new book, late rapper Mac Miller told friends he felt “invincible” before a high-speed DUI crash in Los Angeles just months before his tragic death.

After crashing his white 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon into a telephone pole and fleeing the scene on foot, Mac, real name Malcolm McCormick, was apprehended in the early hours of May 17, 2018.

The rapper, who had just split from his popstar girlfriend Ariana Grande after almost two years of dating, slammed into the pole so hard that it toppled over and his car’s airbags deployed.

Mac and two of his friends climbed out of the wrecked car, leapt over a fence, and dashed back to his San Fernando Valley home, where he was later apprehended.

The 26-year-old, who had struggled with addiction and substance abuse issues for years, blew more than twice the legal limit and was arrested.

Mac was released the next morning after posting a (dollar)15k bail.

On August 22, he was charged with two counts of DUI.

Mac, on the other hand, died tragically from an accidental overdose before his arraignment, and the case was eventually dropped.

Miller said he felt “invincible” in the moments leading up to the crash, according to a friend quoted in Paul Cantor’s new book, Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller.

Miller’s collaborators suggest in a copy of the book obtained by The Sun that while the incident was out of character, it may have been a foreshadowing of his tragic fate.

Mac Miller’s longtime DJ, Clockwork, recalled a conversation he had with the Self Care rapper a week after the crash for Cantor.

“Bro, what happened? What happened with the accident?” Clockwork asked Mac as the two stood in the backyard of Mac’s Brentwood home, looking out at the surrounding mountains.

“I don’t know why I did it,” Mac allegedly said as he smoked a cigarette.

I’m not sure what was going through my head…

Something told me to take it easy.

“We were fortunate enough to hit that tree,” says the narrator.

We couldn’t go down the hill because the tree was blocking our way.”

“Do you ever feel invincible?” Mac then turned to Clockwork and asked.

“I just felt invincible,” Mac allegedly said after a long pause.

Clockwork told Cantor in his book that Mac’s comments made him feel “creeped out.”

“Because in the backseat, ‘Bro, you had a whole other two lives.”

In my head, I’m thinking, ‘You could’ve killed everyone.’

Moreover…

