As a heartbroken family issues an appeal, police are investigating a new sighting of a missing father in Glasgow.

Over seven years ago, Paul Harley vanished from Coatbridge.

After a possible sighting of the 60-year-old in Glasgow, his bereaved family has been given new hope.

Following a possible new sighting, the son of a man who has been missing for seven years wants his father to know that “it’s never too late to come.”

On September 28, 2014, Paul Harley went missing in Coatbridge.

His bereaved family has been searching for answers since then, and they have been given new hope after a possible sighting of the 60-year-old in Glasgow, according to the Daily Record.

The news comes after his son, Paul Harley, was shown a photo of a man who looked’very similar’ to his father in Glasgow’s St Enoch Square.

The 38-year-old is now desperate to inform his father that “it’s never too late to come home” and that “the door is still open.”

“We’re desperate to find out where our dad is, or even know he’s alive,” Paul told the Daily Record.

“We found a photo of someone who looks eerily like him standing outside St Enoch’s with shopping bags.”

“It’s unclear when the photo was taken, but police are investigating right now to find out.”

“It’s hard to believe he’s still alive after all this time, but the picture looks exactly like him.”

“Up until recently, I thought we were looking for a body; I didn’t think he could still be alive,” Paul continued.

