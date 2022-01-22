As a host of a renovated Airbnb village home in Sicily, you can live rent-free for a year.

Airbnb is looking for someone to take over a unique Sicilian heritage property and live rent-free for a year.

With the new ability to live and work remotely, one person will be selected to move to Sicily with their family, partner, or friend and live in the historic house.

In Sambuca, there is a charming three-story traditional home.

It made headlines in 2018 when it offered properties for one euro in order to promote cultural heritage, attract international investment, and appeal to a younger demographic in order to restore the village’s charm.

The Sambuca position will last one year, starting on June 30, and the successful applicant will keep all earnings from Airbnb hosting.

Candidates should be enthusiastic about hosting guests and contributing to village life.

The three-story structure has plenty of space for remote workers to work.

A small living room, master bedroom with king-size bed, and en-suite bathroom make up the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the first floor has a living room, kitchen, office space, bathroom, and a mezzanine bedroom with a king-size bed.

Finally, there is an additional living area on the upper floor with a queen-size sofa bed.

One of the bedrooms will be advertised on AirBnB.

“We’re looking for someone who wants to live among the locals and participate in all of the community’s important moments, from grape harvest to olive picking,” said Leonardo Ciaccio, Mayor of Sambuca di Sicilia.

Similar heritage efforts with small villages have previously been supported by Airbnb, including the restoration of an artist’s house in Civita, the Italian Sabbatical to support the revitalisation of the village of Grottole, and the Italian Villages Project to promote off-the-beaten-path destinations and sustainable tourism.

