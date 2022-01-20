As a hotel employee, I can tell you why you should never use your room’s coffee machine.

As a hotel employee, I can tell you why you should never use the coffee machine in your room.

When you’re spending a night away from home, having a coffee machine in your hotel room may seem like a perk.

However, a hotel employee has revealed an obscene reason why you should never use it.

Staff does not clean coffee machines, according to Tiktok user @hotel_hacks_.

The coffee machine would not have been emptied or wiped down if it had been used before you.

That means stagnant water could be present, allowing mould, fungus, and bacteria to grow – a lesson learned the hard way by one hotel guest.

“Do not, and I repeat, do not, use the coffee maker in your room,” the Tiktok user said.

“You might be thinking to yourself, ‘huh? The coffee maker, of all things? The one thing that’s free in the hotel?’

“All of the water used and accumulated in coffee makers creates moisture, which is a breeding ground for bacteria, mould, and germs – it’s revolting.”

“And if you think it’s bad that hotels don’t change the sheets, towels, and other amenities after each guest, what do you think they do with the coffee makers?”

“I’m not sure what to say if you use these coffee makers in your hotel room.

“Here’s what you should do: order room service all the time because they’re always making fresh pots of coffee and tea.”

“Room service coffee is always of the highest quality, and most four- and five-star hotels provide free coffee service in the morning.”

The video has been viewed over 20,000 times, and viewers were disgusted to learn that filthy machines may have been used.

“On the rare occasions that I use them, I simply run water through them three or four times before using it,” someone wrote in the comments.

The coffee machine isn’t the only thing in your hotel room that could be contaminated by the previous guest.

Sun Online Travel recently revealed the five surprising things that a hotel cleaner has never been told to clean.

Meanwhile, a travel expert has advised guests against using the hotel’s chest of drawers, and a man has revealed the disgusting reason for not using the hotel’s ice machine.