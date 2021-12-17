As a Kentucky home was struck by a killer tornado, an elderly couple married for 56 years died holding hands.

When a tornado struck their Kentucky home, an elderly couple married for 56 years died holding hands.

The storms that ravaged six states on December 10 killed more than 80 people.

In Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, just northwest of Bowling Green, Billy and Judy Miller were two of the eleven victims.

Serenity Miller, the couple’s granddaughter, told KHOU that they died together and that they were “holding on to each other.”

“We knew they wouldn’t be able to survive without each other because their love was so strong,” Serenity explained.

Billy went off to fight in Vietnam, and the couple’s love story began.

The Millers married, but Serenity claims that the ceremony was not what Judy had envisioned.

Judy, on the other hand, got her dream wedding on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Serenity told KHOR, “They went and got her the wedding she wanted with all of us grandchildren.”

“To them, that was it.”

They had three children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, according to an obituary for the couple.

Unfortunately, two of the couple’s children and one grandchild had died before them.

Serenity tried unsuccessfully to locate her grandparents after hearing about the storms and the path the tornadoes took.

Their house was a shambles.

The family is now looking for anything salvageable from Judy and Billy’s nearly six decades of marriage.

Serenity claims that one lucky find was Billy’s Marine jacket, which both Millers cherished.

It was discovered, mud-covered but still usable.

Following the tornadoes, the cleanup in Kentucky and the surrounding states is still underway.

Donations for the victims of this tragedy are still being accepted by the Red Cross.

You can donate online at Redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

You can also text “REDCROSS” to the number 90999 to make a $10 donation.

