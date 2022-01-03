As a landmark venue is slammed for hygiene failures, a hotel inspector has called for a ‘food safety review.’

After a list of concerns were raised during the inspection, management at the former Erskine Bridge Hotel insists they are working nonstop to fix the problems at the rebranded 3-star hotel.

During a visit ahead of Cop26, inspectors discovered more than 40 flaws in a run-down hotel.

The landmark building, formerly known as the Erskine Bridge Hotel, was in such bad shape that an official report stated that management had “low confidence.”

According to Renfrewshire Live, the visit to the 177-room venue took place in October, just before thousands descended on Glasgow for the international summit.

Renfrewshire Council’s Cop26 inspection found greasy cooking equipment, defective ovens, a moldy fridge, and unplumbed sinks, among other issues.

Workmen in dusty clothes wandered into the kitchen, one of whom even used a chef’s knife to open a tub of adhesive, according to the report.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

The Mutha Glasgow River has been rebranded, and its new general manager has promised to restore it as an “important landmark” on the River Clyde.

“We are pushing very hard to bring this iconic property back on track – we have had a great struggle facing severe challenges with contractors and suppliers,” Tlaloc Monsivais said.

Following the October 8 visit, the report demanded an immediate review of food safety management.

The kitchen’s wall and ceiling tiles were damaged or missing, and the doors were also in disarray.

Paint was flaking in the laundry room, lights were broken and missing, and a kitchen table’s leg was held on with gaffer tape.

The ovens were broken, and two of the sinks lacked plumbing.

“There were various cleaning issues noted throughout the kitchen, and all fridges, freezers, and blast chiller had a build-up of food debris,” the inspector said.

“Grease, debris, and carbonated foods had built up on the cooking equipment, and the walk-in fridge’s cooling fan area had a significant amount of mould.”

“There was a build-up of debris on all hand contact surfaces, including under units, and both ice machines had a moldbiofilm build-up.”

Meanwhile, the commercial dishwasher was devoid of chemicals, and the dishes were washed by hand.

Short summary of Infosurhoy