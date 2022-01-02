As a larger storm grazes Pennsylvania, the NWS forecasts light snow.

Light snow is possible as a larger storm grazes Pennsylvania, according to the NWS.

Although a large winter storm is expected to cause problems just south of Pennsylvania, some minor effects may be felt locally.

The storm is expected to hit Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, and the Washington, DC area on Monday, but will only “graze the southeastern part of the state,” according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Fitzgerald.

From late Sunday night into Monday morning, southern York County and “extremely southern” Lancaster County could see about an inch of snow, which will taper off in the afternoon, according to Fitzgerald.

He predicted that Harrisburg would get some light snow, but that it would be more of a dusting than measurable snow.

Fitzgerald predicted that “the worst of it will be south of Harrisburg.”

The fact that temperatures are rapidly dropping after a week of unseasonably warm weather is one of the reasons the storm may have some impact.

Temperatures will be below normal throughout the region at the start of the week, according to Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said that colder air is moving into the state, bringing much colder temperatures to State College and the state’s northwestern regions.

Temperatures in the Harrisburg area will be around 30 degrees Sunday night and won’t warm up much on Monday.

Highs in the mid-thirties are predicted.

While the storm will have little impact on Harrisburg, Fitzgerald advises anyone planning to travel south to allow extra time or skip the trip at least until Monday.