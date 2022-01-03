As a major water project begins in Glasgow, drivers will face delays and detours.

New pipes will be laid in the south side of the city as part of a massive project to protect supplies across the city and beyond, causing lane reductions and closures for two weeks.

When a major pipe laying project begins this month on the south side, drivers will face delays and detours.

The installation, according to Scottish Water, is critical, as it will necessitate lane closures and road closures.

The work will take two weeks to complete and will protect a million customers’ supplies.

Linthaugh Road, Braidcraft Road, and Corkerhill Road will have lane restrictions starting Monday, January 10.

From Monday, January 24, Linthaugh Road will be closed in both directions, and Braidcraft Road will be restricted to eastbound traffic only, with a traffic contraflow system in place at the roundabout where they meet.

This will allow the new pipe’s two ends to be connected.

Residents and emergency services will have access to the neighborhood.

The footpaths and shops on Braidcraft Terrace will remain open as usual.

“The road closure will allow us to carry out important work to install sections of water main as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which entails the installation of seven miles of new pipes,” a Scottish Water spokesman explained.

“The new mains will link the Glasgow area’s water network to Ayrshire’s system, increasing resilience and protecting supplies for about one million customers.”

“In Glasgow’s Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill, and Parkhouse areas, a new water main is being installed.”

In 2023, the project should be completed.