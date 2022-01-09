As a man is arrested on suspicion of child abduction, a 4-year-old girl is ‘led away from the pub’ before punters rush to help.

A MAN was arrested after attempting to drag a four-year-old girl away from a pub.

The man is said to have approached the girl yesterday at the Cheshire Cheese pub in Middlewich, Cheshire.

After speaking to the schoolgirl in the boozer at around 8 p.m., he was reportedly confronted by a parent.

He was then detained by members of the public outside the pub in Lewin Street to prevent him from leaving the area, according to Cheshire Police.

A 51-year-old Middlewich man was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of kidnapping.

In the terrifying incident, the little girl was physically unharmed.

“While this was a very worrying incident, it was isolated, and the suspect was quickly apprehended,” said Chief Inspector Claire Jesson.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to those who intervened and stopped the suspect from fleeing the scene.

“We have increased patrols to provide reassurance, and officers are assisting the family.”