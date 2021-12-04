As a manhunt for the suspect is launched, a cop was sprayed with an “unknown substance” and treated by medics near parliament.

Near parliament, a cop was sprayed with an “unknown substance” and treated by medics as a manhunt was launched for the suspect.

A POLICE officer was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance near Westminster today, prompting cops to launch a manhunt for the perpetrator.

The officer was attacked with the substance at around 8 p.m. today while on duty at the Palace of Westminster in central London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A helicopter is being used to search the area for the suspect, who has fled towards Victoria Tower Gardens.

The officer had minor facial irritation and was evaluated by London Ambulance Service.

According to the Met, he did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or has information about the incident should call 101 and mention the case number 658801DEC.

The shocking attack came just hours after a major security breach at parliament, when an intruder slipped past police before being apprehended.

As more officers swooped in, armed cops wrestled the suspect to the ground and trained their guns on him.

On suspicion of trespassing on a protected site, the unidentified man was arrested.

The main gates to Parliament, where Boris Johnson and other senior ministers had just gathered this morning, were quickly put under lockdown.

The suspect was bundled into a Met Police van and whisked off the Parliamentary Estate around 3.30pm.

A bike strewn across the floor, a good distance from where the man, dressed in jeans and a coat, was being pinned, can be seen in dramatic photos.

The intruder appears to have entered through the Carriage Gates entrance near Parliament Square, which is normally used by MPs and Lords.