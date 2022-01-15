The%20number%20of%20virus%20cases%20has%201,100%%20increased%20as%20a%20new%20wave%20sweeps%20India.

The%20number%20of%20virus%20cases%20has%201,100%%20increased%20as%20a%20new%20wave%20swifts%20through%20India.

From less than 23,000 in January, India’s single-day total has risen to nearly 270,000.

The number of 1 omicron cases is also on the rise.

As a new COVID-19 outbreak swept India on Saturday, the country’s daily infection count surpassed 270,000.

In India, there were 268,833 infections and 402 deaths in the last day, bringing the country’s total to 36.8 million people, including 485,752 deaths.

The daily infection rate had risen to 117,000 by January.

They have more than doubled in the last seven days.

Cases of the omicron variant, which is thought to be the source of the new wave, have risen by more than 300 percent since New Year’s Eve, from around 1,400 to over 6,000 on Saturday.

The worst of India’s latest outbreak is being felt in the country’s capital, New Delhi, and the western state of Maharashtra, which is home to the commercial capital of Mumbai.

New Delhi’s daily figure surpassed 29,000 for the first time on Thursday, while Maharashtra’s daily figure is approaching 45,000.

The only difference in India’s new wave is that, unlike last year’s crisis, when overburdened hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies, hospitalization rates have remained low.

Several Indian states, including the capital, have reinstated curfews at night and on weekends, as well as a limit on gatherings.

However, the government of West Bengal has decided to keep the restrictions in place until January.

Thousands of worshippers defied the warning signs for a Hindu festival this week.

The Gangasagar Mela, which began on January 1, drew huge crowds to the Ganges’ banks to take a dip in the holy river’s waters.

8, raising concerns about a regional outbreak.

Another source of concern was the upcoming provincial elections in five states, but authorities acted quickly to prohibit all political rallies.

The prohibition has been extended until January, which was supposed to end on Sunday.

