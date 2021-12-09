As a pack of 20 beasts circles off the coast of Florida, a huge reef shark rips a diver’s hand apart.

As a pack of 20 beasts circles off the coast of Florida, a massive reef shark savages a diver’s hand.

An underwater photographer captured the tense moment his friend pulled his hand from the mouth of a seven-foot Caribbean Reef shark.

Tanner Mansell, 29, of Florida, was swimming in Nassau, Bahamas, with his friend Chang Sien Chin when they came across a shark swarm.

During the dive, Chang, an Australian, was wearing shark armour, which protected him from the predator’s razor-sharp teeth.

Tanner, on the other hand, was completely exposed even though he was only five feet away.

“I wasn’t wearing any chain mail.”

I wasn’t protected, but that’s one of the things that makes these moments so enjoyable for me.

“Among the 20(plus) sharks swarming the bait box, I’m waiting for something amazing to happen, and in this case it was my friend Chang pulling his arm out of a shark’s mouth,” Tanner said.

Instagram users were wowed by a photo of a terrifying moment that could have ended very differently.

One user exclaimed, “Insane!”

“Wow, wow, wow, wow,” said another.

Another person exclaimed, “Badass.”

Tanner explained, “These moments make me feel alive.”

“The adrenaline and intensity of the moment aren’t overwhelming, but they’re very strong.”

“However, I am also in the moment and am not thinking about anything else.”

Being around sharks is something I enjoy.

All of your problems fade away, leaving you and them alone.”

Tanner turned to photography to support himself while pursuing his passion for the sea.

He started diving and spear fishing when he was a kid, but his fascination with sharks grew over time, and documenting his dives became more than a pastime.

“I’d never felt so present and at ease with the world than the first time I swam with sharks,” he continued, “and I realized I had to find a way to do it for the rest of my life.”

“I started photographing to record my journey and have since turned it into a career.”

