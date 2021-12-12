As a party feud rages, Boris Johnson is accused of taking part in a Downing Street Christmas quiz.

As the party feud continues, Boris Johnson is accused of participating in a Downing Street Christmas quiz.

The Prime Minister ‘participated virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year,’ according to a government spokesperson.

Boris Johnson has been accused of hosting a virtual Christmas quiz at Downing Street, allegedly in violation of then-current Covid laws.

According to The Sunday Mirror, London was under Tier 2 “no mixing” restrictions at the time of the quiz.

It posted a screenshot of Mr Johnson reading questions while sitting beneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher.

“Huddled by computers, conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine, and beer,” according to the newspaper.

According to a source, there were four teams, each with six people.

The quiz took place remotely, according to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister “participated virtually in a quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year,” according to a government spokesperson.

“This was a virtual quiz,” they explained.

Staff on Downing Street were frequently required to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, so those who were there for work may have attended virtually from their desks.”

The quiz is said to have taken place on December 15th, three days before the Number 10 Christmas party, which is currently being investigated.

It comes after several other allegations that in 2020, parties were held in Downing Street while the rest of the country was under strict lockdown restrictions.

The escalating row, which saw senior adviser Allegra Stratton resign this week, threatens to engulf Downing Street and undermine public trust in Covid restrictions.

Three gatherings will be investigated as part of an investigation into alleged lockdown parties in Downing Street last year, which could become a police matter if evidence of law-breaking is discovered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the investigation on Wednesday, saying it would look into alleged gatherings on November 27 and December 18, as well as a gathering at the Department of Education on December 10.

The virtual quiz was announced after it was revealed that staff working for Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, drank alcohol and ate takeaways “late into the evening” on several occasions while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

The Sunday Mirror is a newspaper published on Sundays.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Boris Johnson accused of taking part in Downing Street Christmas quiz as party row continues