As a ‘private citizen,’ Prince Andrew ‘fears being left completely BROKE’ as he fights sex allegations.

As a “private citizen,” Prince Andrew “fears being left completely BROKE” as he battles sex allegations.

As he continues to fight Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse claims, the Duke of York, who has lost his royal and military titles, is said to be afraid of financial ruin.

Andrew, however, is said to have taken time out of the chaos to lament his financial situation.

According to the Mirror, he reportedly told his closest confidants that he fears becoming bankrupt as well as being shunned by his family.

Legal experts believe Andrew may have to pay Ms Giuffre up to £10 million to avoid the case going to court.

Andrew, on the other hand, has mounting legal fees to pay as he fights the sex abuse allegations.

“The absolute enormity of this case and the consequences he faces has not hit him until very recently,” a royal source said.

“Now the bills are piling up, and the prospect of a settlement, or even worse, a judgment against him, is being discussed widely; he fears financial ruin.”

“Andrew believed, and was told, that it would all go away with time, but neither has happened, leaving him facing an uphill battle to save even a sliver of his reputation.”

“He’s on the verge of going bankrupt.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is facing the prospect of being ejected from his 31-bedroom Georgian mansion and losing his police protection.

It comes after the Queen met with Charles and William at Windsor Castle for an hour and stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles.

Andrew signed a 75-year lease at Royal Lodge in 2003 for a one-time fee of £1 million to the Crown Estate — roughly £250 per week.

Andrew has invested £7.5 million in the property’s renovation, which includes the addition of an indoor pool.

Royal Lodge, which is three miles from Windsor Castle and was the Queen Mother’s old home, is worth at least £30 million on the open market.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s ex-wife, is also a resident of the mansion, though the two are thought to have their own wings.

If he is ejected, the prince may relocate to Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan’s lease expires in April.

His demotion could also mean he loses his 24-hour police protection and will have to pay for his own security.

It’s the latest setback for Duke, who is facing a possible sex-case trial in the United States.