As a rape accuser demands “vast swaths of secret docs” on Epstein and Maxwell, Prince Andrew is facing even more explosive allegations.

As his rape accuser demands the release of secret court documents, Prince Andrew could face more explosive claims.

After a judge sensationally rejected his bid to have the case dismissed, the Duke of York has been informed that he will face a court battle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Her lawyers are now demanding that court documents from her defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell be made public.

The papers concern Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, two of Prince Andrew’s friends.

Virginia’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, has written to Judge Lauren Preska regarding the lawsuit she filed against Maxwell in 2016 for calling her a liar.

“Now that Maxwell’s criminal trial is over, there’s little reason to keep the vast swaths of information about Epstein and Maxwell’s sex-trafficking operation under seal in this case,” she said.

After being convicted of sex trafficking girls for Epstein to abuse, Maxwell, 60, faces the prospect of dying in prison.

As a result of his friendship with Maxwell, who then introduced him to Epstein, with whom he had a long-standing friendship, the Duke’s reputation has been shattered.

Epstein, who was facing charges of sex trafficking minors, committed suicide in prison in 2019 at the age of 66.

Virginia accuses the Duke and his wife of trafficking her while she was still a minor in order for the royal to abuse her.

The documents concern eight individuals who have been given the pseudonyms ‘John Doe’ and a number to protect their identities.

If Judge Preska agrees to unseal the documents, they could reveal new information about the Duke’s dealings with Maxwell and Epstein.

However, it is unknown whether Andrew is one of the people named in court documents.

At least two of the men have asked for the documents to be kept private, with one claiming that being associated with the case would “annoy and embarrass him.”

Ms McCawley, on the other hand, argued in her letter to the judge that the documents should not be kept secret because of a “generalized aversion to embarrassment and negativity.”

Virginia, now 38, claims she was duped into paedo Epstein’s sick sexual pyramid scheme by Maxwell.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions, in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island, Little St James.

When she was allegedly abused by Andrew, her legal team claims she was a “frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her,” and that “no one, whether President or Prince, is above the law.”

The royal has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, including first-degree rape, and his lawyers have claimed his innocence.

