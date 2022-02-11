As a result of a new consultation, the future of Glasgow’s George Square will be decided.

The future of Glasgow’s George Square will be decided as a new consultation begins.

Glasgow City Council will begin a four-week public consultation on the iconic civic space today, with the goal of gathering public input on how the Square should be redesigned.

The public will help shape the future of George Square during a four-week consultation that begins today (Friday).

The council’s £115 million Avenues project will redevelop Glasgow’s main civic space and surrounding streets.

From 10 a.m., a public engagement exercise will be available online, in which participants will be asked a series of questions about what they would like to see in the Square.

People will be asked if private vehicles should be prohibited, if a water feature should be included, and what they think about monuments and statues, including the possibility of moving some.

The consultation will look at five civic spaces around the world — New York’s Bryant Square; San Francisco’s Union Square; London’s Leicester and Trafalgar Squares; and Nottingham’s Old Market Square — and ask which elements would work in Glasgow.

It comes after a 2019 ‘public conversation’ on the Square, with city officials saying they now want to know how the space should look.

“George Square should be Glasgow’s greatest civic space,” said council leader Susan Aitken, “and, through this consultation, we all have the opportunity to ensure the square and its surrounding Avenues meet our aspirations for the future.”

“While the conversation about George Square in 2019 revealed how the people of the city felt about the space and their ambitions for it, this consultation is different in that we are specifically seeking opinions on how people want the Square to look, in terms of its design and what is in it.”

Last April, John McAslan (plus) Partners was awarded a £2.2 million design contract.

Despite spending around £100,000 on the project, the architectural firm was awarded a contract to re-design the Square in 2013. However, the project was abruptly cancelled by then-council leader Gordon Matheson.

The new project is part of the Avenues programme, a £115 million scheme funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which has already included a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly route on Sauchiehall Street.

