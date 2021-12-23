As a result of a solar storm, the Northern Lights are expected to appear in the skies over Scotland – and when to look for them.

According to the Met Office’s space weather forecast, a celestial light show is expected tonight and early on Christmas Eve due to a minor geomagnetic storm.

This Christmas weekend, the Northern Lights were visible in the skies of Scotland.

According to the space weather forecast, a minor geomagnetic storm will occur tonight (December 23) and early on Christmas Eve, causing a solar display.

According to AuroraWatch UK, disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere, which cause the light show, are at their peak during this time.

The best times to see the lights, according to The Daily Record, are between 10 p.m. and midnight.

The auroral oval is expected to be slightly enhanced at high latitudes late on the 23rd into the 24th, according to the Met Office.

If the weather doesn’t interfere, stargazers might be able to see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights.

Unfortunately, Scotland will be cloudy tonight, with rain and snow showers expected over the hills.

Overnight, it will be drier in other parts of the UK.

A hill, due to its elevated location and unobstructed views from buildings and lights, would be an ideal spot if you wanted to give it a try anyway.

Furthermore, the higher you go north, the better.

A coronal mass ejection – an eruption of particles and plasma from the sun’s atmosphere – caused a solar storm on December 20 at 11:36 a.m., resulting in tonight’s display.

The Northern Lights are visible when solar storms disrupt the Earth’s magnetic field.

“The sun continuously generates a solar wind, which is made up of charged particles and flows outward into the solar system,” NASA explains.

“When the solar wind collides with the Earth’s magnetic field, it can cause magnetic reconnection, which is an explosive process that allows charged particles from space to accelerate into the atmosphere.”