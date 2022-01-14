As a result of a two-car collision in North Glasgow, one person was taken to hospital and the road was closed.

As a result of a two-car collision in North Glasgow, one person was taken to the hospital and the road was closed.

During rush hour on Thursday night, just after 5 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the incident on Springburn’s Atlas Road.

Police and ambulance crews can be seen at the scene in a photo shared on the Facebook community page No1Seems2Care.

As they responded, nearby Springburn Way was blocked, with the collision believed to have occurred at the intersection of the two streets.

One person was taken to hospital after the crash, according to Police Scotland, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

“We were made aware of a collision involving two cars on Atlas Road in Glasgow around 5.15pm on Thursday, 13 January,” a police spokesperson told the Daily Record.

“There has been one person admitted to the hospital.”

As soon as we learn more about this story, we’ll let you know.