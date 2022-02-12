As a result of an ‘explosion with firefighter injuries,’ the Chicago Fire Department has declared a ‘MAYDAY’ response.

As a result of an ‘explosion with firefighter injuries,’ the Chicago Fire Department declares a ‘MAYDAY’ response.

According to a local scanner, the Chicago Fire Department has issued a MAYDAY alert after an explosion was reported with firefighter injuries.

Officials are on the way to the scene at 112th and Princeton in the West Roseland neighborhood, according to reports.

A MAYDAY response has been requested, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Department Media.

“Transports have taken place.

“Will update here as soon as possible,” concludes the tweet.

According to the scanner report, several firefighters may have been hurt.

The investigation is still in progress.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, breathtaking photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.