As a result of his hospitalization, Rylan will miss yet another show.

Following his divorce, the star has been ill.

After having to go to the hospital, TV and radio host Rylan Clark says he won’t be able to host his show this weekend.

Rylan updated fans on social media with a photo of himself in the hospital bed with a cannula in his arm.

“Finally home after an extended trip to the Costa del Hospital,” he wrote.

Slowly getting better.

I’m not going to be on the radio tomorrow.

I’m getting some rest.

“I’ll be back soon.”

Fans rushed to show their support.

“Hope you’re on the mend now!! Take all the time you need, love you!” replied charl0ttesayshi.

The post was liked by over 6,500 people, and many of them left messages such as ‘get well’ and ‘take care.’

Last month, Rylan, who has been absent from a number of his Radio 2 weekend shows, said that the stress of his divorce had made him ill, but that exercise had “saved” him.

After six years of marriage, the TV host and his husband, ex-police officer and former Big Brother contestant Dan Neal, divorced earlier this year.

Clark, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012 and has since hosted shows such as Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook, said the split caused him to become too thin.

“I got ill and I lost weight, I went down to under 10 stone — and I’m 6ft 4, so that’s not good,” the 33-year-old told the Sun on Sunday.

Rylan Clark and Dan Neal divorced earlier this year after a six-year marriage (Ian WestPA).

“To tell you the truth, it’s been a shambles.”

“I didn’t deal with what happened at the time, and now I’m dealing with it.”

I was sick, and it was a trying time for me.

“My mother, like the rest of my family, was extremely concerned about me.

“I don’t just vanish for four months.

“Mum has been a lifesaver for me, and one of my biggest regrets this year has been putting my mum through my illness.”

“I had to get back to myself.”

Clark, who has returned to presenting duties on Strictly Come Dancing’s sister show It Takes Two with Janette Manrara, also said that exercise helped him deal with his depression.

He committed to a 75-day plan that included personal training sessions.

