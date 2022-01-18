As a result of long-term illness among the over-50s and increased investment in education, the job recovery has stalled.

Economic inactivity is on the rise, owing to long-term illness among the over-50s and increased investment in education.

Despite a drop in unemployment, the UK’s job market has stalled, as long-term illness and a mass return to education have resulted in an increase in economic inactivity.

Pay for British workers has fallen in real terms for the first time in more than a year, according to official data released today, as average wages fell after inflation, amid growing concerns about rising living costs.

Unemployment fell to 4.1 percent in the three months leading up to November, remaining 0.1 percentage point higher than pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the employment rate increased to 75.5 percent, but it remained 1.1 percentage points below its pre-2020 level due to an increase in economic inactivity.

Despite the fact that average total earnings increased by 4.2 percent year over year in November, the impact of rising inflation meant that workers received a 0.9 percent pay cut in real terms.

As the cost of goods and energy bills continue to rise, inflation hit a 10-year high of 5.1 percent in November and is expected to rise even more in figures released tomorrow.

The rate of people who are not directly employed or contributing to the economy, known as the economic inactivity rate, increased by 0.2 percentage points to 21.3 percent.

A rise in the number of people who have dropped out of the labor market – either because they are studying, retiring early, or because they are ill – is most likely to blame for the increase.

Workers over the age of 50, according to the ONS, are driving the rise in economic inactivity.

Employees on UK payrolls increased by 184,000 to 29.5 million, representing a 409,000 increase over pre-pandemic levels.

In the three months leading up to December, the number of job openings in most industries reached a new high of 1.2 million.

Many people have been forced to leave the job market because they are unable to work, according to Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors.

