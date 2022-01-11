As a result of new rules, visitors from the United Kingdom to Tenerife will face new restrictions.

New rules will place new restrictions on visitors from the United Kingdom to Tenerife.

The island’s alert level has been raised to “extremely high risk,” with bars and restaurants across the popular winter sun destination implementing covid passports and six-point rules.

Tenerife, a popular tourist destination, has implemented a new risk level this week, with new restrictions in place until at least January 24 for both locals and visitors.

Bars, hotels, restaurants, and public transportation are all subject to new regulations, which is bad news for UK visitors hoping to visit the island for a winter break.

According to HullLive, bars and restaurants must now close at midnight, and public transportation capacity is capped at 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

A maximum of six people can now meet at once, and Covid passports must be used to gain access to all venues.

These will be checked by the owners, either on paper or electronically.

Following a spike in the number of people testing positive for the virus, the Canary island’s alert level was raised to “very high risk” – level four – and stricter measures were implemented.

In the Canary Islands, the seven-day cumulative incidence is 1,229.21 cases per 100,000 people, and the 14-day cumulative incidence is 1,800.64 cases per 100,000 people.

La Palma and Lanzarote have also been upgraded to level 3, with Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura still at level 3 and La Gomera and El Hierro at level 2.