As a result of “responding while short-staffed due to Covid,” firefighters were injured in the fire.

According to officials, firefighters were among those injured in a horrific fire in the Bronx after responding while short-staffed due to the Omicron surge in New York City.

In a press conference held Sunday evening, NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that at least 19 people were killed in the devastating fire, including nine children.

The firefighters’ oxygen tanks were empty, but “they still pushed through the smoke,” according to Adams.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and NYC Fire Chief Thomas J Richardson joined the mayor.

Governor Hochul has stated that she will direct her office to create a victims’ compensation fund for those who have been affected.

According to an FDNY official, there were over 60 injuries in total, with more than half of them being serious.

Four firefighters were hurt, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

A portable electric space heater, according to Richardson, was the source of the fire.

The fire and smoke spread into the hallways because a door was left open.

As the investigation continues, he added, “there is more to be discovered.”