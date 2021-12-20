As a result of the Covid outbreaks, theaters are in desperate need of assistance.

As a result of Covid outbreaks, theaters are ‘in desperate need of assistance.’

Half of the West End was closed over the weekend, and the sector faces even more uncertainty if Boris Johnson imposes new restrictions on large-scale events.

After Omicron forced the closure of more than half of the West End, theaters are in “desperate need” of help.

Hamilton, Wicked, Six, The Lion King, Eddie Redmayne’s Cabaret, and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella were all shut down due to Covid outbreaks over the weekend.

On Monday, West End shows were once again canceled, and the National Theatre’s major productions were postponed until after the holidays.

More uncertainty hangs over the sector if Boris Johnson imposes new restrictions on large-scale events, according to reports that restrictions imposed last summer could be reheated after Christmas due to Omicron.

Despite the West End being placed in a semi-lockdown, theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh issued a dire warning for the industry’s future.

“It’s almost day-to-day,” he told the BBC.

We spent the entire morning trying to figure out whether or not we could do the show.

“What’s important is that when we do it, it’s safe, and the public has been remarkable in that they’ve mostly shown up to the shows in our experience.”

In the midst of the uncertainty, Sir Cameron said that early 2022 bookings were far below expectations, telling the BBC: “We desperately need the Government to step in and help the commercial theatre, because by and large the commercial theatre hasn’t had any help at all across the pandemic.”

“We’ve all tapped into our reserves to get the shows back on the air.”

We’re in a terrible state right now, trying to recoup some of our losses, and we need the government’s help to get us through the next few weeks.”

“Whether we’re shut down by the Government or shut down by stealth because of all the mixed messages we’ve been getting – whatever happens, the Government does need to step in and help the hospitality and theater industries,” the producer and theatre owner added.

