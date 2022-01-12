As a result of the judge’s decision, Prince Andrew will face a legal battle with his accuser Virginia Roberts.

As a result of the judge’s decision, Prince Andrew will face a court battle with accuser Virginia Roberts in the rape case.

The Duke of York is being sued for rape after his accuser claims he sexually abused her when she was just 17 years old.

Virginia’s civil lawsuit should be dismissed, according to the Duke’s lawyers, because of a previous (dollar)500,000 (£371,000) deal she signed in 2009.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the video hearing in New York, has ruled that the case will proceed.

It’s a major setback for the Duke, whose image has already been tarnished by questions about his friendship with the twisted couple Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

After meeting Andrew at a nightclub in London, Virginia claims she was trafficked by the sick couple to be abused by him.

She was allegedly taken back to Ghislaine’s townhouse and forced to have sex with the Royal, who was 41 at the time.

Andrew vehemently denies all charges leveled against him, claiming he has no recollection of ever meeting Virginia.

He also claims he was unaware of any wrongdoing on the part of his friends Maxwell and Epstein.

The Duke is now facing a major legal battle after not attending last Tuesday’s hearing and waiting for a briefing from his lawyers.

Andrew could face a trial in which he would be forced to give a deposition in front of a US court and a parade of witnesses would be called to testify about the allegations.

It would be the Royal family’s latest and most serious embarrassment in the case.

The Duke’s efforts to have the case dismissed were based on a secret 2009 payout agreement between Virginia and Epstein.

His lawyers claimed that Andrew was barred from taking legal action because of the backroom deal, in which Epstein compensated the sex abuse victim.

She agreed to stop taking action against “second parties” in it, but she doesn’t mention the Duke.

The settlement in Virginia had been kept under wraps until last month, when judges ordered it to be made public unless “good cause” could be demonstrated.

Her attorneys successfully argued that the settlement should not be used to dismiss her case against Andrew.

They previously claimed Andrew was attempting to use the agreement as a “get out of jail free card.”

And during Tuesday’s hearing, the duke’s attack-dog lawyer, Andrew Brettler, was met with skepticism at almost every turn as he presented his case, with Judge Lewis Kaplan telling him at one point, “That’s not a dog that’s going to hunt here.”

