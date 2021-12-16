As a result of the new covid rules, Scots are being asked to limit their contact with other households before Christmas.

As part of the new covid rules, Scots are being asked to limit their contact with other households before Christmas.

The First Minister gave a brief update to the Scottish Parliament, urging people to limit their contact with people outside their household as much as possible, and to limit their socializing to three households.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, Scots have been advised to limit their interactions with as many households as possible.

Nicola Sturgeon addressed the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, outlining new restrictions and advice in the run-up to Christmas.

It comes amid mounting concerns about the Omicron variant, which the First Minister described as “spreading very quickly.”

The First Minister, speaking to MSPs, urged people to “reduce as far as possible, and to a minimum, our contacts with people in other households.”

The First Minister advised people to limit the number of households in each group to three and to conduct a lateral flow test before getting together.

She made it clear, however, that she was not requesting that people “‘cancel’ Christmas.”

“I want to be clear: I am not asking anyone to ‘cancel’ Christmas – but in the run-up to and immediately after Christmas, I am asking everyone to reduce as much as possible, and to a minimum, our contacts with people in other households,” she said.

“Unlike in the past, we are not prohibiting or limiting household mixing in the law.”

We recognize how detrimental this is to one’s mental health and well-being.

“However, we are asking everyone to reduce the number of people outside our own households with whom we are currently interacting as much as possible, and we will issue strong guidance to that effect.”

“This will aid in the dismantling of transmission chains.”

“So my main request today is that you limit your social mixing with other households as much as possible before and after Christmas.”

“However, if you do plan on socializing – either at home or in indoor public places – we ask that you keep your group to a maximum of three households.”

And make sure you test everything before you leave.”

