As a result of the severe winter weather, there is an immediate shortage of potatoes and baby formula, as well as a surge in Covid staffing issues.

As a result of the severe winter weather, there is an immediate shortage of potatoes and baby formula, as well as an increase in Covid staffing issues.

The Washington Post reports that in December 2021, some McDonald’s locations in Japan will stop selling large and medium-size french fry orders.

Shipment delays are caused by supply chain issues and flooding in the Port of Vancouver.

Furthermore, due to excessive frost and rains in South Africa, there is a potato shortage, and several Kentucky Fried Chicken locations have run out of chips this month.

Last year, farmers in the United States, one of the world’s leading potato producers, were forced to destroy millions of potatoes due to a significant drop in demand.

In the meantime, baby formula has been difficult to come by, with many brands out of stock.

According to The Wall Street Journal, parents across the country are having trouble finding Enfamil, Similac, and Gerber formula.

According to the report, Walmart Inc. and CVS Health Corp. both complain that manufacturers are having supply issues, while formula companies complain that retailers aren’t getting the product to stores after delivery.

“The shelves are just bare,” said Derval Kenny, a 65-year-old New Yorker, to The Wall Street Journal.

"There should be a commotion, in my opinion."

The shortages were described as “irrational” by Krishnakumar Davey, president of strategic analytics at retail research firm IRI.

According to Davey, more than 20% of baby formula was out of stock at ten top retailers in the United States at the start of 2022. However, the issues vary by retailer and location.

“There is no shortage in manufacturers’ supply of infant formula,” said Robert Rankin, executive director of the Infant Nutrition Council of America, in a statement to WSJ.

“There are reports of challenges across retail supply chains, from transportation and logistics to some anecdotal evidence suggesting pantry-loading behaviors, which can put increased pressure on in-store inventory,” a spokeswoman for the group added.

“Shortages vary depending on the item, store, and region of the country,” said Curt Covington, a senior director at AgAmerica.

“Shortages can be caused by supply chain issues, consumer behavior, or environmental factors, making it difficult to predict which areas will be affected next.”

Snowstorms in the northeastern United States and wildfires in Colorado are just two examples of weather-related issues that have impacted product availability, according to USA TODAY.

The unavailability rate of US groceries is now around 15%, according to Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of Consumer Brands Association…

